Kendall, Mann lead Rancho Cuca. to 7-2 win over Lake Elsinore

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Jeren Kendall hit a three-run double in the second inning, and Devin Mann hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes defeated the Lake Elsinore Storm 7-2 on Wednesday.

The double by Kendall capped a four-run inning and gave the Quakes a 4-0 lead after Brayan Morales got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Storm cut into the deficit in the next half-inning when Allen Cordoba and Gabriel Arias hit RBI doubles.

Rancho Cuca. right-hander Jose Martinez (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Osvaldo Hernandez (0-2) took the loss in the California League game after giving up four runs and five hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Rancho Cuca. improved to 21-8 against Lake Elsinore this season.