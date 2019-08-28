Sosa, Arozarena lift Memphis over New Orleans 11-3

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Edmundo Sosa singled four times, scoring two runs as the Memphis Redbirds topped the New Orleans Baby Cakes 11-3 on Wednesday.

Randy Arozarena homered and singled with a couple of runs and two RBIs for Memphis.

Memphis started the scoring in the first inning when Justin Williams hit an RBI single and Andrew Knizner hit a sacrifice fly.

After Memphis added two runs, the Baby Cakes cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Eddy Alvarez and Wilkin Castillo hit RBI singles.

The Redbirds later scored seven runs in the seventh to put the game away.

Memphis right-hander Chris Ellis (5-5) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Kolton Mahoney (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up four runs and eight hits over five innings.

Rosell Herrera doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Baby Cakes.