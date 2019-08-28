Other Sports
Castellanos, Leon lift Princeton over Pulaski 10-3
PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) -- Daiwer Castellanos homered and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the Princeton Rays beat the Pulaski Yankees 10-3 on Wednesday.
Luis Leon homered and singled with two RBIs for Princeton.
Princeton took the lead in the first when Leon hit a two-run home run and Gionti Turner hit an RBI single.
The Yankees cut into the deficit in the third inning when Robert Javier hit a two-run home run.
The Rays later scored in four additional innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the sixth.
Princeton left-hander Stanly Sabino (6-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ryan Anderson (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after giving up three runs and five hits over two innings.
Gustavo Campero doubled and singled for the Yankees.
