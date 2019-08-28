Castellanos, Leon lift Princeton over Pulaski 10-3

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) -- Daiwer Castellanos homered and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the Princeton Rays beat the Pulaski Yankees 10-3 on Wednesday.

Luis Leon homered and singled with two RBIs for Princeton.

Princeton took the lead in the first when Leon hit a two-run home run and Gionti Turner hit an RBI single.

The Yankees cut into the deficit in the third inning when Robert Javier hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Rays later scored in four additional innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the sixth.

Princeton left-hander Stanly Sabino (6-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ryan Anderson (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after giving up three runs and five hits over two innings.

Gustavo Campero doubled and singled for the Yankees.