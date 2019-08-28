McArthur, Kroon spur Clearwater to 5-1 win over Lakeland

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Matt Kroon homered and had three hits, and James McArthur allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Clearwater Threshers beat the Lakeland Flying Tigers 5-1 on Wednesday.

McArthur (3-1) allowed one run while striking out six to pick up the win.

With the game tied 1-1, the Threshers took the lead for good in the fifth inning when Daniel Brito doubled to bring home Kroon.

The Threshers later added two runs in the sixth and one in the eighth. In the sixth, Jhailyn Ortiz and Matt Vierling both drove in a run, while Ortiz hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Elvin Rodriguez (11-9) went six innings, allowing four runs and six hits while striking out three in the Florida State League game.

Nick Ames homered and doubled for the Flying Tigers.