Triolo scores on double in 10th, West Virginia beats State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Blake Sabol scored on a fielder's choice in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the West Virginia Black Bears to a 6-3 win over the State College Spikes on Tuesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Black Bears and a three-game winning streak for the Spikes.

Sabol scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Later in the inning, West Virginia added a couple of insurance runs when Jared Triolo scored on a wild pitch and Fernando Villegas scored on a double.

Cameron Junker (5-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Eric Lex (0-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.