Breaux, Stowers lead the way for Charleston

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Josh Breaux homered, doubled and singled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple as the Charleston RiverDogs beat the Asheville Tourists 11-5 on Tuesday.

Josh Stowers doubled and singled with two RBIs for Charleston.

Down 5-1, the RiverDogs took the lead for good with six runs in the sixth inning. The RiverDogs sent 10 men to the plate as Breaux hit a solo home run en route to the two-run lead.

Starter Diego Cordero (1-0) got the win while Jacob Bosiokovic (2-1) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.