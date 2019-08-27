Other Sports
Coats’ homer leads Durham to 10-6 win over Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Jason Coats hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Durham Bulls to a 10-6 win over the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday.
The home run by Coats scored Guillermo Heredia to give the Bulls a 2-0 lead.
The Bulls later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.
Heredia homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for Durham.
Durham right-hander Aaron Slegers (5-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Manny Banuelos (0-1) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and seven hits over four innings.
For the Knights, Zack Collins homered and singled twice, driving in three runs.
