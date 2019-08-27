Netzer’s single leads Portland to 1-0 win over Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Brett Netzer hit a run-scoring single in the second inning to give the Portland Sea Dogs a 1-0 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Joey Curletta scored on the play after he led off the inning with a double.

Eduard Bazardo (4-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Binghamton starter Yeizo Campos (0-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

The Rumble Ponies were blanked for the 13th time this season, while the Sea Dogs' staff recorded their 14th shutout of the year.

The Sea Dogs swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 5-3.