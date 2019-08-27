Leyton’s single leads Kane County to 3-2 win over Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Steven Leyton hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Kane County Cougars to a 3-2 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday.

The single by Leyton capped a two-run inning and gave the Cougars a 3-2 lead after Kristian Robinson hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, Quad Cities grabbed the lead on a double by Trey Dawson that scored Austin Dennis and Wilyer Abreu. Kane County answered in the eighth inning when Dominic Fletcher hit an RBI double, driving in Leyton.

Kenny Hernandez (7-3) got the win with 4 2/3 innings of scoreless, four-hit relief while Valente Bellozo (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.