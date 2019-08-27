Carpenter, Gonzalez lead GCL Tigers West to 10-6 win over GCL Yankees East

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Kerry Carpenter hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Alvaro Gonzalez had four hits and scored two runs as the GCL Tigers West defeated the GCL Yankees East 10-6 on Tuesday.

The home run by Carpenter capped a three-run inning and gave the GCL Tigers West a 3-2 lead after Gonzalez scored on a double play earlier in the inning.

The GCL Tigers West later added two runs in the sixth, one in the seventh, and four in the eighth to secure the victory.

Roberto Francisco (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Ismael Gomez (1-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

Alexander Vargas doubled and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the GCL Yankees East.

With the win, GCL Tigers West improved to 6-2 against GCL Yankees East this season.