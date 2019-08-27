Pena’s triple leads GCL Nationals to 9-1 win over GCL Mets

ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Viandel Pena hit a three-run triple in the seventh inning, leading the GCL Nationals to a 9-1 win over the GCL Mets on Tuesday.

The triple by Pena scored Geraldi Diaz, Edangel Tovar, and Jeremy De La Rosa to give the GCL Nationals a 5-1 lead.

The GCL Nationals later scored four runs in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

GCL Nationals right-hander Jeremy Hellickson (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Adrian Aybar (1-3) took the tough loss in the Gulf Coast League game after allowing two runs and four hits over five innings.

For the GCL Mets, Matt O'Neill singled three times.