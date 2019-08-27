Difo’s triple leads Fresno to 9-3 win over Tacoma

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Wilmer Difo hit a bases-clearing triple in the sixth inning, leading the Fresno Grizzlies to a 9-3 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Monday.

The triple by Difo came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Grizzlies a 6-3 lead. Later in the inning, Chuck Taylor hit an RBI single, scoring Difo.

Joan Baez (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Dan Altavilla (2-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Eric Filia doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs for the Rainiers.