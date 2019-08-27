House hits walk-off single, Tri-City beats Boise 5-4

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Mason House hit a walk-off single, as the Tri-City Dust Devils beat the Boise Hawks 5-4 on Monday.

Jonny Homza scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a double.

Tri-City took a 4-0 lead behind a two-run double by House in the second inning. Boise answered in the sixth inning when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a single by Joe Aeilts that scored Bryant Quijada.

House doubled and singled, driving in three runs in the win.

Chris Lincoln (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Colton Hathcock (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.