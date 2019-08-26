Machado’s single leads Peoria over Cedar Rapids in 11 innings

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Jonatan Machado hit an RBI single in the top of the 11th inning to lead the Peoria Chiefs to a 6-5 win over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Monday.

Josh Shaw scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second.

The Chiefs scored one run in the 10th before Cedar Rapids answered in the bottom of the inning when Spencer Steer scored on a groundout to tie the game 5-5.

Peoria starter Michael Brettell went six innings, allowing three runs and seven hits. He also struck out two and walked four. Evan Sisk (2-6) got the win in relief while Alex Schick (5-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Brendan Donovan doubled and singled three times, driving in three runs and scoring a pair in the win.

Wander Javier doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the Kernels.