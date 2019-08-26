Urquidy, McCormick spur Round Rock to 6-0 win over San Antonio

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Chas McCormick had two hits and two RBI, and Jose Urquidy allowed just three hits over 5 2/3 innings as the Round Rock Express beat the San Antonio Missions 6-0 on Monday.

Urquidy (5-3) struck out eight and walked one to get the win.

Round Rock scored one run in the third on an RBI double by McCormick. The Express scored again in the fourth inning, when they put up five runs, including a single by Drew Ferguson that scored McCormick.

Shelby Miller (1-2) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and five hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

San Antonio was blanked for the third time this season, while the Round Rock staff recorded its 12th shutout of the year.