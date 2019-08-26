Baty has 4 hits, leads Kingsport to 15-6 win over Johnson City

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) -- Brett Baty, Francisco Alvarez, Andres Regnault and Scott Ota recorded three hits each, as Kingsport beat the Johnson City Cardinals 15-6 on Monday.

Baty tripled and singled three times, scoring three runs. Alvarez homered and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.

With the game tied 2-2, the Mets took the lead for good in the second inning when Alvarez homered to bring home Baty.

Kingsport later scored in four additional innings, including a six-run sixth, when Cole Kleszcz hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Cristopher Pujols to help put the game out of reach.

Benito Garcia (2-4) got the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Johnson City starter Jose Moreno (3-5) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Mateo Gil singled three times, scoring two runs for the Cardinals.