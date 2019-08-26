Colon, Siri and Ciuffo lead Louisville in win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Christian Colon had four hits, while Jose Siri and Nick Ciuffo recorded three apiece as the Louisville Bats beat the Columbus Clippers 9-0 on Monday.

Colon tripled, doubled twice and singled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple. Siri was a home run short of the cycle, scoring two runs.

Louisville scored in six different innings in the victory, including the eighth, when it put up three runs, including a double by Ciuffo that scored Brian O'Grady.

Louisville starter Tyler Mahle (1-2) picked up the win after allowing three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Shao-Ching Chiang (8-9) took the loss in the International League game after giving up four runs and seven hits over 2 1/3 innings.

Daniel Johnson tripled and singled for the Clippers. Columbus was blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Louisville staff recorded its sixth shutout of the year.