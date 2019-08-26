Fleming leads Durham to 7-3 win over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Josh Fleming allowed just five hits over seven innings, leading the Durham Bulls over the Charlotte Knights in a 7-3 win on Monday.

Fleming (1-2) allowed two runs while striking out two and walking one to pick up the win.

Durham started the scoring in the second inning. After reaching base on a walk, Daniel Robertson advanced on singles by Michael Perez and Emilio Bonifacio, and then scored on a single by Bonifacio.

Trailing 4-1, the Knights cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Ryan Cordell scored on an error.

The Bulls later added two runs in the eighth and one in the ninth. In the eighth, Kean Wong and Robertson both drove in a run, while Mac James hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Odrisamer Despaigne (7-6) went five innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the International League game. He also struck out seven and walked three.