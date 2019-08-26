Robles carries Altoona to 5-0 win over Akron

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Domingo Robles tossed a five-hit shutout, leading the Altoona Curve to a 5-0 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Monday.

Starter Robles (4-6) got the win while Eli Morgan (6-4) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.

The RubberDucks were blanked for the 12th time this season, while the Curve's staff recorded their 17th shutout of the year.

With the win, Altoona improved to 11-4 against Akron this season.