Hutchison helps to shut out Visalia, Modesto wins 7-0

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Austin Hutchison and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Modesto Nuts topped the Visalia Rawhide 7-0 on Sunday.

Hutchison (5-11) picked up the win after he struck out nine and walked three while allowing three hits over five scoreless innings. Justin Vernia (7-3) went five innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the California League game. He also struck out five and walked three.

Modesto scored in six different innings in the victory, including the seventh, when Jake Scheiner hit a two-run home run.

Ariel Sandoval homered and singled in the win.

Geraldo Perdomo doubled and singled twice for the Rawhide. Visalia was blanked for the eighth time this season, while the Modesto staff recorded its ninth shutout of the year.