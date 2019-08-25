Vargas, Roberson lift Monterrey over Tijuana 4-1

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Chris Roberson doubled twice and singled, and Cesar Vargas threw six scoreless innings as the Sultanes de Monterrey defeated the Toros de Tijuana 4-1 on Sunday.

Vargas (8-6) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two while allowing three hits.

Monterrey got on the board first in the fourth inning, scoring on a solo home run by Yamaico Navarro.

After Monterrey added three runs, the Toros cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Javier Salazar scored on a pickoff error.

Carlos Hernandez (6-3) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and 10 hits while striking out three in the Mexican League game.