Santos’ triple leads Pulaski to 3-0 win over Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Madison Santos hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning, leading the Pulaski Yankees to a 3-0 win over the Burlington Royals on Sunday.

The triple by Santos, part of a three-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Ryder Green hit an RBI double later in the inning.

Pulaski starter Randy Vasquez (4-1) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Delvin Capellan (4-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after allowing three runs and five hits over five innings.

The Royals were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Yankees' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.