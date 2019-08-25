Jacobs’ double leads Boise to 8-2 win over Tri-City

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Trey Jacobs hit a run-scoring double in the first inning, leading the Boise Hawks to an 8-2 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Saturday. The Hawks snapped a nine-game losing streak with the victory.

Joe Aeilts scored on the play to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on a single by LJ Hatch.

With the score tied 1-1 in the third, the Hawks took the lead for good when Tyler Plantier hit an RBI single, scoring Hatch.

Joel Condreay (4-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Tri-City starter Ignacio Feliz (2-4) took the loss in the Northwest League game.