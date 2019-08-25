Salem-Keizer beats Vancouver 5-3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Harrison Freed scored when a runner was thrown out in the fourth inning, leading the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes to a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canadians on Saturday.

Freed scored on the play to give the Volcanoes a 1-0 lead after he reached base with a double and advanced to third on a ground out by Matt Malkin.

After Salem-Keizer added four runs in the fifth, the Canadians cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Adrian Ramos drew a bases-loaded walk and Tanner Morris hit a two-run single.

Salem-Keizer starter Norwith Gudino (1-0) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Juan Diaz (3-5) took the loss in the Northwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and nine hits over four innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Salem-Keizer improved to 4-1 against Vancouver this season.