Verdugo leads AZL Cubs 2 to 15-7 win over AZL Padres 1

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Luis Verdugo hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the AZL Cubs 2 defeated the AZL Padres 1 15-7 on Sunday.

Verdugo hit a two-run shot in the first inning off Miguel Rondon and then hit a solo homer in the third off Sam Ballard. Bryce Windham singled four times, scoring three runs and driving home a couple in the win.

Chi-Feng Lee (2-3) got the win in relief while AZL Padres 1 starter Rondon (3-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Payton Smith homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the AZL Padres 1.