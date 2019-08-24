Dennis’ single leads Quad Cities to 8-2 win over Kane County

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Austin Dennis hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the Quad Cities River Bandits to an 8-2 win over the Kane County Cougars on Saturday.

The single by Dennis started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the River Bandits a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Trey Dawson hit a two-run single and then scored on a two-run double by C.J. Stubbs.

Starter Jonathan Bermudez (5-1) got the win while Andy Toelken (6-3) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.