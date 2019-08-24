Burch leads Williamsport to 3-1 win over Mahoning Valley

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) -- Tyler Burch tossed five scoreless innings, leading the Williamsport Crosscutters over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in a 3-1 win on Saturday.

Burch (4-1) allowed two hits while striking out four to get the win.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Williamsport extended its lead when Rudy Rott hit a two-run single.

In the top of the ninth, Mahoning Valley saw its comeback attempt come up short after Bryan Lavastida drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Korey Holland to get within two.

Daniel Espino (0-1) went four innings, allowing three runs and two hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out nine and walked one.