Gray’s homer leads Elizabethton to 4-2 win over Danville

ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (AP) -- Seth Gray hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Elizabethton Twins to a 4-2 win over the Danville Braves on Saturday.

The home run by Gray, part of a three-run inning, gave the Twins a 3-2 lead before Parker Phillips scored on a groundout later in the inning.

In the bottom of the fifth, Elizabethton broke a scoreless tie on a solo home run by Willie Joe Garry Jr.. Danville answered in the eighth inning when Brandon Parker scored on a pickoff error and Charles Reyes scored on a single.

Tyler Beck (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Deyvis Julian (1-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.