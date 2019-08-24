Cooke’s single leads West Virginia to 5-2 win over Lakewood

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Billy Cooke hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the West Virginia Power to a 5-2 win over the Lakewood BlueClaws on Saturday.

Manny Pazos scored on the play to give the Power a 1-0 lead after he reached base with a triple.

After West Virginia added four runs in the fifth, the BlueClaws cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Jonathan Guzman hit a two-run single.

Brendan McGuigan (1-1) got the win in relief while Lakewood starter Kevin Gowdy (0-6) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

With the win, West Virginia improved to 12-4 against Lakewood this season.