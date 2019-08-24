Diaz’s double leads Lowell to 3-2 win over Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Jonathan Diaz hit a run-scoring double in the ninth inning, leading the Lowell Spinners to a 3-2 win over the Vermont Lake Monsters on Saturday.

The double by Diaz capped a two-run inning and gave the Spinners a 3-2 lead after Stephen Scott hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

The Lake Monsters took a 2-1 lead when Jordan Diaz hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Marty Bechina in the eighth.

Osvaldo De La Rosa (4-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Osvaldo Berrios (0-4) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

With the win, Lowell improved to 6-3 against Vermont this season.