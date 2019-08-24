Yett hits walk-off double in eighth, GCL Orioles beats GCL Pirates 5-4

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) -- Harris Yett had a walk-off two-run double with one out in the eighth inning, as the GCL Orioles topped the GCL Pirates 5-4 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday. With the victory, the GCL Orioles swept the short two-game series.

The GCL Pirates took a 4-3 lead in the top of the eighth when Kaleb Foster hit an RBI single, driving in Juan Pie.

Manuel Daza (2-0) got the win in relief while Daniel Ross (2-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

For the GCL Pirates, Deion Walker doubled and singled.

The GCL Orioles swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 7-6 in nine innings. With the win, GCL Orioles improved to 13-5 against GCL Pirates this season.