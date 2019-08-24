O’Neill leads GCL Mets over GCL Cardinals 8-5

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Matt O'Neill homered and had two hits as the GCL Mets topped the GCL Cardinals 8-5 on Saturday.

GCL Mets started the scoring in the first inning when Zach Ashford hit a two-run home run.

After GCL Mets added five runs, the GCL Cardinals cut into the deficit with five runs in the seventh inning, including an RBI double by Franklin Soto.

The GCL Mets tacked on another run in the eighth when Warren Saunders hit an RBI single, bringing home Ashford.

Matthew Allan (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while GCL Cardinals starter Anthony Green (1-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.