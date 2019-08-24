Oliva’s run leads DSL Blue Jays to 3-2 win over DSL White Sox

, (AP) -- Daniel Oliva scored on an error in the first inning to help the DSL Blue Jays secure a 3-2 victory over the DSL White Sox on Saturday.

Oliva scored on the play to give the DSL Blue Jays a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk and stole second.

Trailing 3-1, the DSL White Sox cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Cesar Jimenez drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Lazaro Leal.

Francis Mercedes (1-0) got the win in relief while DSL White Sox starter Dionicio Jimenez (2-5) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.