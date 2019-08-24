Castro leads DSL Mets1 to 4-2 win over DSL Nationals

, (AP) -- Wilmis Castro tripled and doubled as the DSL Mets1 defeated the DSL Nationals 4-2 on Saturday.

DSL Mets1 went up 3-0 in the third after Castro hit an RBI triple and then scored on an error.

After DSL Mets1 added a run in the fourth when Jan Cabrera hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Mario Paiva, the DSL Nationals cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Oliver Francois and Christopher De La Cruz scored on an error.

DSL Mets1 starter Williams Valencia (2-4) picked up the win after allowing two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Bryan Sanchez (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after giving up one run and two hits over one inning.

De La Cruz singled twice, also stealing a base for the DSL Nationals.