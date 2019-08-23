Osborne’s double leads Beloit to 5-2 win over Kane County

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Nick Osborne hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Beloit Snappers to a 5-2 win over the Kane County Cougars on Friday. With the victory, the Snappers snapped a six-game losing streak.

The double by Osborne started the scoring in a four-run inning and tied the game 2-2. Later in the inning, Beloit took the lead when Osborne scored on a wild pitch and then added to it when Skyler Weber scored on an error and Santis Sanchez hit an RBI double.

The Cougars took a 2-1 lead when David Garza hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Zack Shannon in the fourth.

Joe DeMers (5-4) got the win with five innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Bryan Menendez (0-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Despite the loss, Kane County is 12-5 against Beloit this season.