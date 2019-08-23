Roman’s double leads Winston-Salem over Potomac in 10 innings

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Mitch Roman hit a two-run double in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Winston-Salem Dash to an 8-4 win over the Potomac Nationals on Friday.

The double capped the four-run inning for the Dash after Johan Cruz hit an RBI single and Craig Dedelow hit an RBI double to give them the lead.

The Nationals tied the game 4-4 in the ninth when Ryan Zimmerman drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Osvaldo Abreu.

Dedelow homered, doubled twice and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair in the win. Cruz doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one.

Will Kincanon (3-3) got the win in relief while Ryan Tapani (0-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game.