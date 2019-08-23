Braley leads Jupiter to 4-1 win over St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Taylor Braley pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings, leading the Jupiter Hammerheads over the St. Lucie Mets in a 4-1 win on Friday.

Braley (3-5) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked one while allowing three hits.

Jupiter went up 3-0 in the fifth after Nick Fortes hit an RBI double and Cesar Puello hit an RBI single.

The Mets cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Blake Tiberi scored on a groundout.

The Hammerheads tacked on another run in the ninth when Jhonny Santos hit an RBI single, scoring James Nelson.

Joe Cavallaro (6-5) went five innings, allowing three runs and six hits while striking out four in the Florida State League game.