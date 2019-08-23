Wilkins’ homer leads Florida to 2-1 win over Dunedin

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Andy Wilkins hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, leading the Florida Fire Frogs to a 2-1 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays on Friday.

In the top of the third, Dunedin took the lead on a double by Norberto Obeso that scored Reggie Pruitt. Florida answered in the fourth inning when Jefrey Ramos hit an RBI single, bringing home Riley Delgado.

Matt Withrow (3-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jackson Rees (3-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Despite the loss, Dunedin is 9-2 against Florida this season.