Rodriguez’s double leads GCL Astros to 9-5 win over GCL Marlins

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Nerio Rodriguez hit a three-run double in the fourth inning, leading the GCL Astros to a 9-5 win over the GCL Marlins on Friday.

The double by Rodriguez capped a six-run inning and gave the GCL Astros a 6-5 lead after Franklin Pinto hit a three-run home run earlier in the inning.

The GCL Astros later tacked on three runs in the fifth, including an RBI double by Sean Mendoza.

Julio Robaina (3-1) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Eliezer Rodriguez (3-2) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.