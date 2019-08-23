DSL Angels beats DSL Phillies Red 4-3

, (AP) -- Natanael Santana touched home with the decisive run in the seventh inning, as the DSL Angels topped the DSL Phillies Red 4-3 on Friday.

Santana scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single, stole second and then went to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The single by Fana scored Santana to give the DSL Angels a 4-3 lead.

DSL Phillies Red took a 3-0 lead when Wilbert Garcia scored on an error in the fourth inning. DSL Angels answered in the next half-inning when Yohan Brito scored on a wild pitch and Darimel Mora scored on an error and Santana hit a sacrifice fly.

Angel Duarte (3-0) got the win with five innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Alexis Araujo (4-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Junior Ortega homered and singled, scoring two runs for the DSL Phillies Red.

Despite the loss, DSL Phillies Red is 6-2 against DSL Angels this season.