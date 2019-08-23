Guzman’s single leads AZL Angels over AZL Athletics Gold in 10 innings

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Jose Guzman hit a two-run single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the AZL Angels to a 4-2 win over the AZL Athletics Gold on Friday.

The single by Guzman scored Kendy Moya and Jose Reyes. Later in the inning, AZL Angels added an insurance run when Guzman scored on a double by William Rivera.

In the bottom of the inning, AZL Athletics Gold scored on an error that brought home Wilson Alvarez. However, the rally ended when Jenrry Gonzalez struck Iraj Serrano out to end the game.

Reyes tripled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home in the win.

Gonzalez (3-2) got the win in relief while Brock Whittlesey (5-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Despite the loss, AZL Athletics Gold is 4-1 against AZL Angels this season.