Perez leads Monterrey to 19-5 win over Durango

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Felix Perez hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Sultanes de Monterrey defeated the Generales de Durango 19-5 on Thursday.

The home runs by Perez, both two-run shots, came in the fourth off Taylor Hill and in the fifth off Marco Antonio Duarte. Victor Mendoza homered and doubled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair in the win.

Monterrey southpaw Marco Tovar (6-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Hill (2-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and nine hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Keven Lamas homered and singled for the Generales. Carlos Munoz doubled twice and singled.

Monterrey improved to 9-3 against Durango this season.