Robinson’s walk leads Great Lakes to 7-2 win over West Michigan

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Dan Robinson drew a bases-loaded walk in the first inning, leading the Great Lakes Loons to a 7-2 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Thursday.

The walk by Robinson, part of a three-run inning, gave the Loons a 1-0 lead before Chris Roller hit a two-run single later in the inning.

After the teams traded runs, the Whitecaps cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Daniel Reyes scored on a wild pitch.

Justin Bruihl (4-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while West Michigan starter Carson Lance (0-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.