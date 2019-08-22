Barnes, Stewart lead Rochester over Buffalo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Brandon Barnes hit a grand slam in the second inning, and Kohl Stewart hurled five scoreless innings as the Rochester Red Wings defeated the Buffalo Bisons 20-3 on Thursday.

The grand slam by Barnes capped a five-run inning and gave the Red Wings a 9-0 lead after Wilin Rosario hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Red Wings later added two runs in the third and nine in the sixth to finish off the blowout.

Stewart (8-5) allowed two hits while striking out two to pick up the win.

Tayler Saucedo (6-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing nine runs and eight hits while walking three in the International League game.