Bristol beats Pulaski 2-1

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) -- Jesus Valdez touched home with the decisive run in the sixth inning, as the Bristol Pirates beat the Pulaski Yankees 2-1 on Thursday.

Valdez scored after he reached base with a single, stole second and then went to third on a wild pitch.

The ground out by Bissonette scored Valdez to give the Pirates a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the first, Bristol grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Valdez. Pulaski answered in the next half-inning when Borinquen Mendez hit an RBI single, driving in Robert Javier.

Valdez homered and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

Starter Tahnaj Thomas (1-3) got the win while Renso Mejia (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Appalachian League game.