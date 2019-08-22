Maldonado, Matos lift DSL Pirates1 over DSL Indians 4-1

, (AP) -- Omar Matos had two hits and two RBI, and Andy Maldonado allowed just two runs over six innings as the DSL Pirates1 topped the DSL Indians 4-1 on Thursday. With the victory, the DSL Pirates1 swept the short two-game series.

Maldonado walked two while allowing eight hits.

DSL Indians started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a single with two outs, Angel Martinez scored following singles by Martinez and Jesus Lara.

After tying the game in the fifth, the DSL Pirates1 took the lead for good with three runs in the sixth inning. Matos hit an RBI single en route to the three-run lead.

In the losing effort, DSL Indians got contributions throughout its order, as six players collected at least two hits.