Back-to-back homers by Soto, Hilliard fuel Albuquerque win

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Elliot Soto and Sam Hilliard connected on back-to-back homers in the first inning to help lead the Albuquerque Isotopes to a 9-0 victory over Sacramento River Cats on Wednesday.

The home runs were both solo shots and were part of a five-run inning that gave the Isotopes a 5-0 lead.

The Isotopes later added single runs in four additional innings to finish off the shutout.

Hilliard homered and doubled twice, scoring three runs in the win. Roberto Ramos homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.

Albuquerque starter Rico Garcia (2-4) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Carlos Torres (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over four innings.

The River Cats were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Isotopes' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Sacramento is 11-5 against Albuquerque this season.