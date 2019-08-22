Holton, Hernandez lead Hillsboro to 8-0 win over Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Eddie Hernandez homered and had two hits, and Tyler Holton struck out 11 hitters over six innings as the Hillsboro Hops topped the Eugene Emeralds 8-0 on Wednesday.

Holton (3-0) allowed three hits while walking one to pick up the win.

Hillsboro had a big four-run third inning in the blowout victory. Andy Yerzy hit a two-run single en route to the six-run lead.

Yovanny Cruz (0-1) went three innings, allowing six runs and five hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out three and walked three.

The Emeralds were blanked for the eighth time this season, while the Hops' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.

With the win, Hillsboro improved to 11-3 against Eugene this season.