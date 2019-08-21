Shaps’ single leads Ogden to 5-3 win over Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Andrew Shaps hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Ogden Raptors to a 5-3 win over the Grand Junction Rockies on Wednesday.

The single by Shaps scored Sauryn Lao and was the game's last scoring play.

Andy Pages scored when a runner was thrown out in the first inning to give the Raptors a 1-0 lead. The Rockies came back to take the lead in the second inning when Colin Simpson hit a solo home run and Walking Cabrera hit an RBI double.

Ogden tied the game 3-3 in the sixth when Jon Littell hit an RBI single, scoring Zac Ching.

Mark Mixon (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Anderson Pilar (3-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.