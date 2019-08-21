Regnault’s single leads Kingsport to 16-12 win over Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Andres Regnault hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Kingsport Mets to a 16-12 win over the Greeneville Reds on Wednesday.

The single by Regnault came in the midst of an eight-run inning and gave the Mets an 11-10 lead. Later in the inning, Gregory Guerrero hit an RBI single, scoring Regnault.

The Mets later added three runs in the eighth and one in the ninth. In the eighth, Regnault drove in two runs and Cristopher Pujols drove in one, while Francisco Alvarez hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Jender De Jesus (4-1) got the win in relief while Matt Gill (2-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

In the losing effort, the Reds scored a season-high 12 runs. For the Reds, Garrett Wolforth homered twice and singled, scoring three runs while driving in two. Danny Lantigua tripled and doubled, driving home three runs.